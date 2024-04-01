Image: Busan Biennale Organizing Committee
Arts & Culture

2024 Busan Biennale Unveils its 2024 Lineup

By Haps Staff

The 2024 Busan Biennale, slated for August, unveiled its artist lineup and a fresh exhibition venue. The theme, ‘Seeing in the Dark,’ explores liberation through ‘Pirate Enlightenment’ and ‘Buddhist Enlightenment.’

Among the 10 participating artists, notable names include Bang Jeong-ah, renowned for satirical realism, and monk Songcheon, known for Buddhist paintings.

Overseas artists like John Vea from Tonga and Tracy Naa Koshie Thompson from Ghana add global perspectives.

The main image, featuring a wheel, symbolizes liberation with a free-form design and dark hues.

The exhibition will be held at the Hyundai Building in Jung-gu and Choryangjae in Dong-gu, integrating real-life settings to amplify the theme of darkness.

The organizing committee aims for an authentic experience by retaining the buildings’ original features.

Chairman Kim Seong-yeon emphasizes the Biennale’s experimental nature, promising an engaging showcase in Busan’s unconventional spaces.

Further artist announcements are expected in May.

