Image: Busan International Mobility Show
Lifestyle

2024 Busan International Mobility Show: Racing Towards the Future

By Haps Staff

The 2024 Busan Mobility Show is set to take place at BEXCO in Busan from June 28 to July 7, with a press day kicking off the event on June 27.

This year’s show, themed “Becoming the Center of the Next Mobility World,” promises an array of activities and exhibitions, featuring new and concept cars, test drives, and a showcase of unique vehicles such as supercars and classic cars.

The event will see participation from major automotive brands, including Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Renault Korea, and BMW/Mini.

Attendees can look forward to the world premieres of several new models, including Hyundai’s much-anticipated ‘Casper Electric’ and Genesis’s next-generation concept car. Additionally, visitors will have the chance to test drive new models from various brands, offering a hands-on experience of the latest automotive innovations.

The Busan Mobility Show will not only feature traditional vehicles but also a diverse range of mobility devices.

Exhibitions will include marine mobility solutions, secondary batteries, leisure mobility, and electric two-wheelers. Special vehicle displays will highlight supercars, classic cars, and tuning cars. Innovators such as Hankook Tire and Geumyang will present high-performance supercars and advanced battery technologies, respectively.

Interactive programs will include seat belt safety demonstrations, motion simulators, and off-road vehicle rides with professional drivers.

Tickets for the 2024 Busan Mobility Show are available for pre-sale until June 26 on the event’s official website, Naver, and other platforms, offering discounted prices.

Viewing hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

For further details, including ticket prices and additional information, visit the Busan Mobility Show website.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Movies and Food’ Come Together at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

L7 Haeundae Opens

Celebrate Pride Month’s Grand Finale with QueerScouts Busan Takeover

Lotte World Adventure Busan and Gimhae Lotte Water Park Gear Up for a Fun-Filled Summer

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Honorary Achievement in Asia’s Top 50 Meeting Hotels by Cvent

Check Out These Events to Look Forward to This June

The Latest

City to Inspect Major Tourist Areas Ahead of Summer Vacation Season

Busan Beaches – A Look Inside

2024 Busan Biennale to Feature Diverse International Artists Under the Theme ‘Seeing in the Dark’

45 Traditional Liquors Exhibition Taking Place at Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Shop

Eat Like a Local: Dining Poolside at Blue Haven

BIFF Seeking Volunteers For This Year’s Festival

Busan
overcast clouds
22.4 ° C
22.4 °
22.4 °
81 %
3kmh
99 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 