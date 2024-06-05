Image: City of Busan
2024 Busan International Pole Vault Tournament Taking Place This Weekend in Gwangalli

The 2024 Busan International Pole Vault Tournament will be held at a special stadium in Gwangan Beach Park from June 7th to 8th, featuring 47 athletes from 13 countries.

The event schedule includes the U20 Junior Men’s Division on June 7 at 2 p.m., the Adult Women’s Division on June 8 at 4 p.m., and the Adult Men’s Division on June 8 at 8:10 p.m.

Hosted by the Korea Athletics Federation and organized by the Busan Metropolitan Athletics Federation, with support from Busan City, this annual event is Korea’s premier and only single-discipline track and field competition, officially recognized by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA).

Participants in the men’s division include Jin Min-seop, the Korean record holder, national team members Doo-Hyun Han, and Japan’s Misaki Ejima.

The women’s division features last year’s winner Sophie Guttermus from the USA, former Chinese national team member Chaoling Chen, and Korean national team members Lim Eun-ji and Jo Min-ji.

The U20 Junior Men’s Division includes Taiwan’s Ziqian Wang, the tournament record holder, and Japan’s national team member Ryota Murakoso.

All events are free to watch, and the tournament will be broadcast by MBC.

