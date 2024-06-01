2024 Busan International Rock Festival Announces First Lineup

The city of Busan has unveiled the initial lineup for the “2024 Busan International Rock Festival,” set to take place from October 4 to 6 at Samnak Ecological Park.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year’s festival promises an impressive variety of global and local talent.

The first wave of performers announced includes 22 acts, headlined by notable artists such as the UK rock band Kasabian, renowned British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, and popular Korean acts Jannabi and Guckkasten.

Kasabian, returning to Korea after a decade, and Anne-Marie, adored by Korean fans and often referred to as “our sister,” are among the key highlights. The lineup also features Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit, celebrating his 10th anniversary, and other beloved artists like The Cross and Lee Sang-eun.

For more details and updates, including the second lineup announcement in June, visit the official Busan International Rock Festival website at www.busanrockfestival.com.