2024 Busan International Rock Festival Unveils Second Lineup

By Haps Staff

The second lineup for the “024 Busan International Rock Festival scheduled to take place from October 4th to 6th at Samnak Ecological Park has been unveiled.

The second lineup features several notable artists. ELLEGARDEN, the prominent Japanese punk rock band from Chiba Prefecture, will be visiting Busan for the first time.

Silica Gel, known for their global activities in Spain, Australia, and Japan, will also perform. AKMU, celebrating their 10th anniversary, continues to leave a significant mark in the Korean music scene.

RIIZE, an emerging boy group noted by the U.S. Grammy and Billboard, is another exciting addition.

Additional artists include Mamas Gun, a well-known band from the UK; Palmy, a representative musician from Thailand; FTISLAND, making a comeback to Busan; and Kwon Jin-ah, a popular singer-songwriter from Busan.

The first lineup announcement included iconic rock band Kasabian from Leicester, UK, and UK singer-songwriter Anne-Marie with numerous hits. Also featured are Phum Viphurit, a popular singer-songwriter from Thailand; Jannabi, renowned for their unique vocals and poetic lyrics; and Gukkasten, known for their powerful singing ability. The third lineup announcement will be made at a later date.

Early bird tickets for the Busan International Rock Festival will be available starting at 2 PM on July 8th via YES24, offering a 10% discount compared to the regular price. For more information, visit the 2024 Busan International Rock Festival website.

Image: City of Busan
