Image: City of Busan
Sports News

2024 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition Kicks Off on June 29th at Songjeong Beach

By Haps Staff

The 2024 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition will take place on June 29-30 at Songjeong Beach, featuring 250 participants both domestic and international.

Hosted by the city and organized by the city’s surfing association, this annual event aims to promote surfing culture and expand the marine leisure sports base.

Participants will compete in five main categories: General, Introduction, Youth, Junior, and Korea Open, across 16 different events. Trophies and prize money will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category.

The opening ceremony and preliminary rounds will take place on the first day, June 29, followed by the semi-finals, finals, awards ceremony, and closing ceremony on June 30.

Additionally, a beach cleaning event (Beachcombing) will be held at the end of the competition as a side event to promote environmental awareness.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

50th National Rowing Competition to be Held at Seonakdong River

Geoje City Advances Sports Park Expansion Project

Busan IPark to Relocate Home Stadium to Gudeok Stadium for Remainder of Season

Summer Fixtures for “2024 Coupang Play Series” Unveiled

2024 Busan International Pole Vault Tournament Taking Place This Weekend in Gwangalli

Changwon to Build New Sports and Cultural Complex

The Latest

Busan Creates The Nation’s First Safety Complex For Single Households

Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Samsung Store Lotte Busan Main Branch Grand Re-Opening Set for July 5th

Convenience Stores Turning To Unique Food Industry Collaborations

Korea Destinations: Gangju Sunflower Festival in Haman-gun

Busan
few clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
88 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 