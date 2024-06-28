2024 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition Kicks Off on June 29th at Songjeong Beach

The 2024 Busan Mayor’s Cup International Surfing Competition will take place on June 29-30 at Songjeong Beach, featuring 250 participants both domestic and international.

Hosted by the city and organized by the city’s surfing association, this annual event aims to promote surfing culture and expand the marine leisure sports base.

Participants will compete in five main categories: General, Introduction, Youth, Junior, and Korea Open, across 16 different events. Trophies and prize money will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category.

The opening ceremony and preliminary rounds will take place on the first day, June 29, followed by the semi-finals, finals, awards ceremony, and closing ceremony on June 30.

Additionally, a beach cleaning event (Beachcombing) will be held at the end of the competition as a side event to promote environmental awareness.