2024 Busan Mobility Show Attracts 610,000 Visitors

The 2024 Busan Mobility Show, themed “Becoming the Center of Next Mobility in the World,” concluded successfully on July 7th after an 11-day run, attracting a total of 610,000 visitors.

This year’s event featured global car brands unveiling their latest models, along with various mobility devices showcasing present and future technologies.

Despite the rainy season, the show drew a significant number of visitors, surpassing the attendance of the 2022 Busan International Motor Show by 130,000.

The event included interactive experiences, such as test drives, off-road riding, and brand-specific activities.

The event was marked by its diverse attractions, including a Korea Camping Car Show, the Busan Craft Beer Festival, and a conference on mobility trends.

