2024 Busan One Asia Festival Attracts Over 1.1 Million Visitors

The 2024 Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) concluded successfully on June 9, attracting more than 1.1 million visitors both on-site and online.

Held over two days, the festival took place at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium and Hwamyeong Ecological Park.

The festival began on June 8 with the “Big Concert,” featuring top K-pop acts across multiple generations, including G.O.D., Super Junior-D&E, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, NOWADAYS, N.SSign, LUN8, H1-KEY, and Billlie. Despite the rainy weather, the event drew over 22,000 visitors to the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

Additionally, more than 1.05 million fans from 179 countries joined via Weverse Live Streaming.

On June 9, the Park Concert at Hwamyeong Ecological Park offered a more intimate experience.

The lineup included MeloMance, Paul Kim, Jukjae, Lim Han-byeol, and Peakboy.

Around 20,000 attendees enjoyed the concert, spreading out on mats and taking in the soothing music and beautiful sunset.

The festival also made efforts to include culturally underprivileged groups, such as local multicultural families and out-of-school youth, by inviting 700 of them to the Big Concert.