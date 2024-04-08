Image: Busan One Asia Festival
2024 Busan One Asia Festival Unveils Full Lineup for Its ‘Big Concert’

By Haps Staff

Busan is set to host the 2024 Busan One Asia Festival (BOF) with an electrifying lineup for the ‘Big Concert’ at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 8th and 9th.

The event will feature globally renowned K-pop icons including g.o.d, Super Junior-D&E, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, and n.SSign, among others.

This year, BOF promises a spectacular fusion of generations, from iconic legends to cutting-edge idols, captivating fans worldwide. Notable acts like g.o.d and Super Junior-D&E are expected to deliver unforgettable performances while rising stars like ZEROBASEONE and BOYNEXTDOOR will showcase their fresh energy and talent.

Scheduled as part of the city’s efforts to enhance Busan’s cultural tourism, the festival aims to create a memorable experience for both locals and international visitors.

Tickets for the event can be reserved starting April 19th on the official BOF website and social media platforms.

