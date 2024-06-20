‘2024 Busan Wheat Festival’ Features Savory Wheat-Based Dishes

The ‘2024 Busan Wheat Festival’ will take place at Hwamyeong Ecological Park on June 22nd and 23rd, offering visitors a chance to savor a variety of wheat-based dishes.
The festival will feature chefs from five Michelin Guide-listed restaurants, alongside numerous renowned eateries from Busan.
Attendees can look forward to an array of culinary experiences, as well as insightful talks by a culinary researcher on the history, science, and art of wheat.
In addition to the gastronomic delights, the event will include various hands-on activities and food markets, making it a celebration of all things wheat.
Event Information
Period: June 22-23, 2024
Venue: Around Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Buk-gu