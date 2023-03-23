2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Mascot and Emblem Revealed

The city of Busan, the 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Organizing Committee, Busan Metropolitan City Mayor Yoo Seung-min, a member of the IOC, held a mascot and emblem public event yesterday at 1:30 pm at Raum in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

The Organizing Committee revealed its affection for the city of Busan, the venue of the event, by unveiling the emblem with the motif of Gwangan Bridge, along with the tournament mascots ‘Chopy’ and ‘Loopy’, which embody the seagulls, the progenitors of Busan.

The male mascot ‘Chopy’ was conceived from the table tennis technique ‘chop’, and it means a character whose movements are ‘accurate and careful’ like the nature of defensive skills.

The female mascot ‘Loopy’ is also derived from the table tennis technique ‘loop’, and means a character that ‘likes to play and run around’, reflecting the characteristics of an offensive technique.

The emblem inherited the 2020 competition and took the motif of Gwangan Bridge, and was evaluated as having evolved more sophisticated and implicitly with the addition of creativity.

The shape of the trophy in the center of the emblem is reminiscent of Gwangand Bridge, while embodying harmony and sports spirit by embodying the image of two players shaking hands.

The circular sky in the background uses atypical circles to imply the naturalness of Korea’s representative artwork, the moon jar. The upper right circle symbolizes the rising sun. Most of all, it is impressive that the overall shape of all these elements combined forms the shape of a table tennis racket and ball.

The Organizing Committee plans to accelerate the promotion of the competition with the release of new mascots and emblems, such as opening an official website and social network (SNS) account, and planning online and offline events using various promotional materials.

The 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships, which will be held in BEXCO for 10 days from February 16 to 25, 2024, is the first World Table Tennis Championships to be held in Korea and is meant as a tournament held in the year commemorating the 100th anniversary of the introduction of table tennis in Korea.