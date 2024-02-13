2024 Candlelight Series

Candlelight provides the magic of experiencing music multisensory in an inspiring atmosphere that cannot be found in existing classical concerts. Get your tickets now for a chance to experience Vivaldi’s music in a new way, elegantly spreading in the softly burning candlelight.
Event Information
Hans Zimmer’s Best Works
February 17, Nurimaru APEC House
8 p.m.
Location: Nurimaru APEC House (Please use the 2nd floor main entrance to enter the building.)
Running time: Approximately 65 minutes (entry is allowed 30 minutes before the start time. Entry is not permitted after the start time.)
Viewing age: 10 years or older. Those under 16 years old must be accompanied by a guardian.
This concert hall is wheelchair accessible. If you use a wheelchair, you must inform our customer support team in advance so that you can enter through the barrier-free entrance on the 3rd floor.
Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each section.
Scheduled Program
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Inception
- Interstellar
- Wonder Woman
- Lord of the rRngs
- Batman Begins
- Dark Knight
- Man of Steel
- Madagascar
- Gladiator
(Program may be subject to change.)
Cast
Violin – Seoyeon Choi
Violin – Hyeonjae Lee
Viola – Kang Ji-won
Cello – Seonggeun Park
February 18
Joe Hisaishi’s Best Work
6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Scheduled program
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind ‘Legend of the Wind’
Castle in the Sky Laputa ‘Carrying You’
My Neighbor Totoro ‘The Road Where the Wind Passes’
My Neighbor Totoro ‘My Neighbor Totoro’
Kiki the Witch’s Delivery Service ‘Village with a view of the sea’
Kiki’s Delivery Service ‘Travel’
Princess Mononoke ‘Princess Mononoke’
Sen and Chihiro’s Spiriting Away ‘The Name of Life’
Spirited Away ‘Chihiro’s Waltz’
Ponyo on the Cliff ‘Ponyo on the Cliff’
Princess Kaguya’s story ‘Memory of Life’
Summer in Kikujiro ‘Summer’
Howl’s Moving Castle ‘Merry-Go-Round of Life’
(Program may be subject to change.)
Cast
Violin – Seoyeon Choi
Violin – Hyeonjae Lee
Viola – Kang Ji-won
Cello – Seonggeun Park