2024 Candlelight Series

Candlelight provides the magic of experiencing music multisensory in an inspiring atmosphere that cannot be found in existing classical concerts. Get your tickets now for a chance to experience Vivaldi’s music in a new way, elegantly spreading in the softly burning candlelight.

Event Information

Hans Zimmer’s Best Works

February 17, Nurimaru APEC House

8 p.m.

Location: Nurimaru APEC House (Please use the 2nd floor main entrance to enter the building.)

Running time: Approximately 65 minutes (entry is allowed 30 minutes before the start time. Entry is not permitted after the start time.)

Viewing age: 10 years or older. Those under 16 years old must be accompanied by a guardian.

This concert hall is wheelchair accessible. If you use a wheelchair, you must inform our customer support team in advance so that you can enter through the barrier-free entrance on the 3rd floor.

Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each section.

Scheduled Program

Pirates of the Caribbean

Inception

Interstellar

Wonder Woman

Lord of the rRngs

Batman Begins

Dark Knight

Man of Steel

Madagascar

Gladiator

(Program may be subject to change.)

Cast

Violin – Seoyeon Choi

Violin – Hyeonjae Lee

Viola – Kang Ji-won

Cello – Seonggeun Park

February 18

Joe Hisaishi’s Best Work

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Scheduled program

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind ‘Legend of the Wind’

Castle in the Sky Laputa ‘Carrying You’

My Neighbor Totoro ‘The Road Where the Wind Passes’

My Neighbor Totoro ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

Kiki the Witch’s Delivery Service ‘Village with a view of the sea’

Kiki’s Delivery Service ‘Travel’

Princess Mononoke ‘Princess Mononoke’

Sen and Chihiro’s Spiriting Away ‘The Name of Life’

Spirited Away ‘Chihiro’s Waltz’

Ponyo on the Cliff ‘Ponyo on the Cliff’

Princess Kaguya’s story ‘Memory of Life’

Summer in Kikujiro ‘Summer’

Howl’s Moving Castle ‘Merry-Go-Round of Life’

(Program may be subject to change.)

Cast

Violin – Seoyeon Choi

Violin – Hyeonjae Lee

Viola – Kang Ji-won

Cello – Seonggeun Park