Chanel and the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Academy have confirmed their faculty for this year and are gearing up for preparations.

The famous Asian filmmaker Zhang Lu has been appointed as the head of the 2024 Academy.

With around 600 applicants from 34 countries, the finalists will complete professional training and mentoring and produce a short film.

The eight films produced will be officially screened at the 29th Busan International Film Festival.