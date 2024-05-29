2024 Classic Park Concert Taking Place at Citizens Park This Weekend

Busan Citizens Park is set to host the 2024 Classic Park Concert, a two-day event featuring classical music in an outdoor setting.

Scheduled for June 1 and 2, 2024, at 7 p.m., the concert will take place at the Hialeah Lawn Plaza, offering free admission to all attendees.

This event, organized by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Concert Hall, invites classical music enthusiasts to enjoy a picnic-style concert under the stars.

As seating is on the grass, attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats for comfort.

Due to limited parking availability, the organizers recommend using public transportation to reach the venue.

In the event of rain, the concert will move to the BEXCO Auditorium to ensure the show goes on.

The concert program includes:

June 1

— Cello Concerto featuring cellist Han Jaemin

— Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33 performed by the KBS Symphony Orchestra

— Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 98

June 2

— Highlights from the opera “La Traviata”