A large 2024 Countdown Busan event is taking place once again on New Year’s Eve at Gwangalli Beach.

The event gets underway at 11 p.m., however, pre-ceremony events get underway at 8 p.m.

Performers on stage from 11 p.m. include Park Ki-young, Hee-jae Kim, diede, and La Poem.

A large-scale 2,000 drone show will also close the event for 10 minutes at midnight after a five-minute countdown.

2024 Countdown Busan Schedule

The schedule is subject to change without notice.