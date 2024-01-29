2024 Haeundae Music Festival Gets Underway Thursday

The 2024 Haeundae Music Festival is set to take place at Haeundae Cultural Center Haeun Hall from January 31 to February 3.

This festival features three events: ‘Mostly Pianofest’ on January 31, ‘Piano and Friends’ on February 1, and ‘Young Artist Concert’ on February 3.

Despite being a private sector chamber festival, the participation is diverse and vibrant, boasting 17 musicians from Seoul, Busan, and other regions, along with 19 auditioned young artists.

While piano performances take the center stage, the festival strives to promote itself by having officially registered with the Haeundae-gu Office last year.

The opening concert, ‘Mostly Pianofest,’ on January 31, will feature performances including ‘Slavic Dances’ by pianists Kim Jeong-kwon and Lee Yun-soo, ‘Grand Serenade Concertante’ Opus 26 by Czerny, and Rachmaninoff’s piano arrangement of Kreisler’s ‘Joy of Love.’

‘Piano and Friends,’ on February 1, offers diverse ensembles, including piano trio, quartet, flute and piano, and jazz vocals and piano. Renowned musicians like Kim Jeong-kwon, Kim Dong-wook, Lee Hye-kyung, Kim Young-ho, Kim Hye-mi, and Park Jin-woo will take the stage for the performance.

The festival concludes on February 3 with the ‘Young Artist Concert,’ featuring the winners of the Haeundae Music Festival Audition Competition, Seongmin Kwon (violin) and Jo Yumin (piano), among others.

Admission fees are 30,000 won, with a 50% discount for students.