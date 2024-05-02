Image: City of Busan
2024 Jakdang Festa

Busan’s Youth Cultural Space is set to host the “2024 Jakdang Festa, Dopharming Nerd: Pleasant Saver” on May 4th and 5th.

The festival embraces contemporary trends, catering to the interests of young individuals through a diverse lineup of cultural and artistic events. Central to its theme is the concept of ‘dopaming,’ a term encapsulating activities that evoke pleasure and release dopamine, alongside ‘deokhu,’ representing individuals deeply passionate about their pursuits.

For the first time, the festival spotlights the intersection of ‘nerd’ culture and ‘virtue’ activities, reflecting the dynamic realities of youth life. Attendees can anticipate engaging experiences, including illustration fairs, live drawing sessions, exhibitions, workshops, and DJ parties.

Outdoor performances will feature ‘Deokhuon’ ensemble and captivating live drawings by artist Seunghoon Lee, complemented by musical acts from seven diverse young teams. Indoors, the ‘Chichi DJ Club’ will set the mood with a DJ party featuring OSTs from animated movies.

Experience programs abound, offering opportunities to craft personalized items like top holders and leather pencil cases, as well as interactive sessions at the ‘Neokhu Lab.’ A fair market will showcase the works of budding artists and unique pop-up exhibitions.

