2024 Korea Coffee Championships and Sca Market Opens at BEXCO

The ‘2024 Korea Coffee Championships and Sca Market’ will take place from February 1st to 4th at BEXCO.

This event is organized to promote the ‘City of Coffee Busan’ and generate interest in the upcoming global coffee competition, the ‘2024 World of Coffee · World Barista Championship,’ scheduled to be held in Busan in May.

The event consists of three categories for the Korean representative selection, the ‘Korea Coffee Championships,’ as well as a festival where participants can engage in discussions about coffee and enjoy various coffee-related activities.

Event Information

Dates: February 1-4, 2024

Venue: BEXCO

Website: korea.sca.coffee/scamarket