Image: City of Busan
2024 Korea International Ocean Film Festival Taking Place This Weekend

By Haps Staff

The 2024 Korea International Ocean Film Festival’ will take place from the 19th to the 21st at P.ARK in Yeongdo-gu.

This film festival plans to showcase 27 feature and short ocean films from 11 countries under the theme of ‘Crossing the Line: Boundless Ocean.’

The opening films of the festival are ‘Disappearing Jewels’ by Korean-American animator Will Kim and ‘Alien Contact’ by marine biologist Rick Rosenthal.

A variety of programs will be provided, including conversations with the audience and marine-related experiences.

Period: July 19-21, 2024

Venue: Yeongdo P.ARK

Website: www.kioff.kr/index.php

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

blank
