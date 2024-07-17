2024 Korea International Ocean Film Festival Taking Place This Weekend

The 2024 Korea International Ocean Film Festival’ will take place from the 19th to the 21st at P.ARK in Yeongdo-gu.

This film festival plans to showcase 27 feature and short ocean films from 11 countries under the theme of ‘Crossing the Line: Boundless Ocean.’

The opening films of the festival are ‘Disappearing Jewels’ by Korean-American animator Will Kim and ‘Alien Contact’ by marine biologist Rick Rosenthal.

A variety of programs will be provided, including conversations with the audience and marine-related experiences.

Event Information

Period: July 19-21, 2024

Venue: Yeongdo P.ARK

Website: www.kioff.kr/index.php

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City