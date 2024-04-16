2024 Miryang Cultural Heritage Night Tour Takes Place This Weekend

The 2024 Miryang Cultural Heritage Night Tour featuring culture, history, and local delights along the Miryang River and Yeongnamru Pavilion area is taking place from April 19-21.

Taking place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, visitors can expect an exciting display of Miryang’s heritage coming to life, from live musicals featuring local historical figures to traditional performances like Eungcheon Arirang and Baekjung Nori. A floating viewing platform will offer a unique perspective of the river and its festivities.

The event coincides with the 63rd Gyeongsangnam-do Citizens’ Sports Festival, creating a special atmosphere where athletes and visitors can mingle.

Local agricultural products and delicious food options will be available along the riverside, while nighttime camping provides visitors with a unique experience.

In the Yeongnamru area, visitors can try on traditional hanbok attire, participate in tea ceremonies, and witness art exhibitions showcasing local talent. Cheonjingung Palace will be illuminated, offering a glimpse into the past dynasties.

For more information, visit the Miryang City Cultural City Center or the Miryang Cultural Heritage Night Tour website.