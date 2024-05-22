Image: Yangsan City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

2024 Moonlight Ancient Tombs Night Tour Announced

By Haps Staff

Yangsan City Museum will host the ‘2024 Moonlight Ancient Tombs Night Tour’ on May 25th at the museum and the nearby Bukjeong Ancient Tombs, a designated Historic Site (No. 93).

The ‘Moonlight Tomb Night Tour’ stands as Yangsan City Museum’s premier outdoor cultural event, offering a unique experience to stroll among the softly moonlit ancient tombs with family and friends. Visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of cultural delights, including historical commentary and outdoor performances.

Children attending the event can look forward to engaging in several hands-on activities at the outdoor booths, such as crafting gilt-bronze crowns, traditional lanterns, and pottery.

The special stage will feature a traditional magic show by the Joseon Magic Troupe, alongside performances of pangut, beona play, and sogo play by professional artists. In total, there will be 12 different traditional activities and performances, including the rarely seen foot play.

Additionally, the first-floor lobby of the museum will showcase watercolor artworks representing Yangsan City’s cultural assets and relics.

These pieces, created by participants of the museum’s new practical course ‘Drawing Travel – Drawing Yangsan Cultural Heritage’, highlight the beauty of local cultural properties and offer a fresh perspective through the eyes of the community.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Sacheon City to Hold KBS Open Concert to Commemorate the Opening of the Aerospace Administration

Korea in Photos: Junam Reservoir Ecological Trail, Yuchae and Cosmos Flower Road in Full Bloom

Gimhae City’s Public Bicycle ‘Tagogaya’ Resumes Operation

Jinju City Hosts Successful ‘Moonlight Film Festival & Night Market’

66th Miryang Arirang Festival to Take Place From May 23

Sacheon Unveils Double-Decker Buses

The Latest

Gift-Giving Event at Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Airport Station Being Held on the 24th

Busan International Performing Arts Festival Offers a Celebration of Global Performances

“Region-Specific Visa Foreign Student Job Fair” Held Today

Sacheon City to Hold KBS Open Concert to Commemorate the Opening of the Aerospace Administration

Yeongdo Coffee Festival to be Held This Weekend

Korea in Photos: Junam Reservoir Ecological Trail, Yuchae and Cosmos Flower Road in Full Bloom

Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
53 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Thu
25 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 