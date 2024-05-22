2024 Moonlight Ancient Tombs Night Tour Announced

Yangsan City Museum will host the ‘2024 Moonlight Ancient Tombs Night Tour’ on May 25th at the museum and the nearby Bukjeong Ancient Tombs, a designated Historic Site (No. 93).

The ‘Moonlight Tomb Night Tour’ stands as Yangsan City Museum’s premier outdoor cultural event, offering a unique experience to stroll among the softly moonlit ancient tombs with family and friends. Visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of cultural delights, including historical commentary and outdoor performances.

Children attending the event can look forward to engaging in several hands-on activities at the outdoor booths, such as crafting gilt-bronze crowns, traditional lanterns, and pottery.

The special stage will feature a traditional magic show by the Joseon Magic Troupe, alongside performances of pangut, beona play, and sogo play by professional artists. In total, there will be 12 different traditional activities and performances, including the rarely seen foot play.

Additionally, the first-floor lobby of the museum will showcase watercolor artworks representing Yangsan City’s cultural assets and relics.

These pieces, created by participants of the museum’s new practical course ‘Drawing Travel – Drawing Yangsan Cultural Heritage’, highlight the beauty of local cultural properties and offer a fresh perspective through the eyes of the community.