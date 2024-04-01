2024 Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Festival Draws Thousands of Cherry Blossom Lovers

The 2024 Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Festival held at Mulgeum Hwangsan Park on the 30th and 31st of March, drew tens of thousands of visitors in Yangsan.

Themed “Hwangsan, Cherry Blossoms Are in Bloom,” the festival aimed to create a family-friendly event for all to enjoy.

Featuring interactive experience booths, a sprawling kids’ zone, and ample outdoor resting areas, the festival delighted attendees with entertainment and activities. Tourists and citizens alike praised the festival’s offerings.

The highlight of the festival was the cherry blossom road at Hwangsan Park, which transformed into a stunning cherry blossom tunnel by day and a sparkling wonderland illuminated by lights at night, bringing immense joy to all who beheld it.

While the festival officially concluded on the 31st, the cherry blossom road remains open for visitors to enjoy.

Currently, the Hwangsan Park Cherry Blossom Road — Nakdong-ro between Mulgeum West Underpass and Hwangsan Campground Entrance — is designated as a car-free zone until April 3, ensuring a safe viewing experience for tourists.