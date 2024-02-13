Domestic Destinations

2024 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

It’s just a few short weeks away before the country becomes awash in pink with the blooms of the ever-popular cherry blossoms.

By Haps Staff

Spring is near and it’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to begin blooming around the nation.

The early report shows that some regions will see a similar early bloom time as last year which is two to five days earlier than normal.

Busan’s blooms are expected to begin on March 23rd, while Seoul will begin around March 27th, a little earlier than last year.

It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 23 to March 29 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and late March to April 7th inland.

Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary, and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.

Click here to check out the best places in Busan to check out the cherry blossoms!

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju – March 19

Jinhae – March 20

Gwangju – March 21

Jeonju – March 21

Busan – March 23

Ulsan – March 23

Yeosu – March 23

Gyeongju – March 27

Pohang – March 24

Daegu – March 25

Daejeon – March 26

Chungju – March 26

Seoul – March 27

Mokpo – March 27

Gangneung – March 30

Suwon – March 31

Yeouido – April 2

Incheon – April 2

Seosan – April 3

Chuncheon – April 4

Read More

Korea Destinations: ’62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival’ Unveils Exciting Plans to Attract Visitors in 2024

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Step Back in Time With These 3 Retro Travel Destinations in Gyeongnam

Korea Destinations: Enjoy the Holidays at Geoje Botanical Garden

Korea Destinations: ’62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival’ Unveils Exciting Plans to Attract Visitors in 2024

Korea Destinations: 6 Experiences to Enjoy in Jinju

Unlocking the Wonders of Korea: A Comprehensive Travel Guide

The Best Casinos to Visit on Your Trip to South Korea

The Latest

Dong-gu Looks to Host SUP Competition in May

Travel Tips for Sports Fans: Insider Insights for Your North Carolina Adventure

Groundwork Being Laid to Promote Barefoot Walking

Changwon City Invests 1.7 Billion Won in Gwangam Beach Upgrade

2024 Candlelight Series

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

Busan
light rain
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
88 %
1kmh
100 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 