2024 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

Spring is near and it’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to begin blooming around the nation.
The early report shows that some regions will see a similar early bloom time as last year which is two to five days earlier than normal.
Busan’s blooms are expected to begin on March 23rd, while Seoul will begin around March 27th, a little earlier than last year.
It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 23 to March 29 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and late March to April 7th inland.
Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary, and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.
Dates by City
Seogwipo/Jeju – March 19
Jinhae – March 20
Gwangju – March 21
Jeonju – March 21
Busan – March 23
Ulsan – March 23
Yeosu – March 23
Gyeongju – March 27
Pohang – March 24
Daegu – March 25
Daejeon – March 26
Chungju – March 26
Seoul – March 27
Mokpo – March 27
Gangneung – March 30
Suwon – March 31
Yeouido – April 2
Incheon – April 2
Seosan – April 3
Chuncheon – April 4
