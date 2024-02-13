2024 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

Spring is near and it’s almost time for the cherry blossoms to begin blooming around the nation.

The early report shows that some regions will see a similar early bloom time as last year which is two to five days earlier than normal.

Busan’s blooms are expected to begin on March 23rd, while Seoul will begin around March 27th, a little earlier than last year.

It usually takes about a week for the trees to come into full bloom, around March 23 to March 29 in Busan and the southern coastal regions and late March to April 7th inland.

Cherry blossoms typically bloom from the end of March to the beginning of April, when temperatures vary, and when the blossoms will be in bloom generally differs by a few days every year.

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju – March 19

Jinhae – March 20

Gwangju – March 21

Jeonju – March 21

Busan – March 23

Ulsan – March 23

Yeosu – March 23

Gyeongju – March 27

Pohang – March 24

Daegu – March 25

Daejeon – March 26

Chungju – March 26

Seoul – March 27

Mokpo – March 27

Gangneung – March 30

Suwon – March 31

Yeouido – April 2

Incheon – April 2

Seosan – April 3

Chuncheon – April 4