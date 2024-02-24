2024 Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates in Korea

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in just a few short weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.

Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas in 2024.

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 17

Pohang: Forsythia — March 17, Azaleas — March 21

Busan: Forsythia — March 17, Azaleas — March 19

Daegu: Forsythia — March 19, Azaleas — March 22

Gwangju: Forsythia — March 19, Azaleas — March 25

Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 20

Yeosu: Forsythia — March 21, Azaleas — March 20

Jeonju: Forsythia — March 23, Azaleas — March 25

Gangneung: Forsythia — March 25, Azaleas — March 24

Daejeon: Forsythia — March 26, Azaleas — March 24

Seoul: Forsythia— March 28, Azaleas — March 29

Suwon: Forsythia — March 30, Azaleas — March 31

Incheon: Forsythia — March 31, Azaleas — March 26

Chuncheon: Forsythia — April 2, Azaleas — April 3