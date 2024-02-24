2024 Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates in Korea

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in just a few short weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.
Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas in 2024.
Dates by City
Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 15, Azaleas — March 17
Pohang: Forsythia — March 17, Azaleas — March 21
Busan: Forsythia — March 17, Azaleas — March 19
Daegu: Forsythia — March 19, Azaleas — March 22
Gwangju: Forsythia — March 19, Azaleas — March 25
Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 20, Azaleas — March 20
Yeosu: Forsythia — March 21, Azaleas — March 20
Jeonju: Forsythia — March 23, Azaleas — March 25
Gangneung: Forsythia — March 25, Azaleas — March 24
Daejeon: Forsythia — March 26, Azaleas — March 24
Seoul: Forsythia— March 28, Azaleas — March 29
Suwon: Forsythia — March 30, Azaleas — March 31
Incheon: Forsythia — March 31, Azaleas — March 26
Chuncheon: Forsythia — April 2, Azaleas — April 3