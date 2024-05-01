2024 Sacheon Air Show to Introduce a Visitor Pre-Registration System

The ‘2024 Sacheon Air Show’ is set to take place at Sacheon Airfield from October 24th to 27th.

This year’s event, which will now be held biennially during even years, will feature over 100 diverse programs across 15 fields.

To manage crowd flow, a visitor pre-registration system will be introduced.

Spectators can expect amazing aerobatic displays by the Black Eagles and international teams like the Paul Bennett Air Show.

Additionally, there will be exhibitions, free experience flights, celebratory performances, and events fostering aerospace industry development, including academic conferences and export consultations.

The ‘2nd Sacheon Aerospace Education Festival’ will also offer youth-oriented aerospace experience programs.