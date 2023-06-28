2024 World Volunteer Conference to be Held in Busan

Busan has been selected as the host city for the 2024 World Volunteer Conference, the largest international event in the field of volunteering.

The announcement was made by the World Volunteer Council (also known as the International Association for Volunteer Effort) after extensive discussions and collaboration between Busan City, the Busan Volunteer Center, and the council.

Busan’s ability to host international events, its favorable location, and well-developed tourism infrastructure played a significant role in securing the hosting rights.

The event, scheduled for October 2024, will take place over four days with the theme “People Power: Creating a Sustainable Future through Volunteering.”

The World Volunteer Council will be responsible for attracting international participants, developing event programs, and selecting keynote speakers, while Busan City and the Busan Volunteer Center will handle logistics, venue arrangements, volunteer recruitment and training, securing sponsorships, and managing government and local partnerships.

The conference is expected to draw 1,400 attendees from 80 countries to the Busan Port International Exhibition and Convention Center.