2026 Busan BlueFood Wave Festa @ Gwangalli Beach
Image: City of Busan
Events

2026 Busan BlueFood Wave Festa @ Gwangalli Beach

By Haps Staff

The 2026 Busan BlueFood Wave Festa will take place at Gwangalli Beach on Saturday, October 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring interactive activities, seafood tastings and a large-scale flash mob celebrating Busan’s fishing industry.

Held at Dalbit Madang in front of Homers Hotel, the free event aims to promote sustainable seafood consumption and raise awareness of the importance of marine resources.

The main attraction will be a wave-themed flash mob featuring 300 participants moving together to create a giant human wave along the beach.

Other activities include beachcombing to collect marine litter, a fishing experience focused on protecting juvenile fish, BlueFood message card-making, tastings of local Busan seafood and prize giveaways.

Participation is free and open to everyone. Advance registration is available through October 16 using the QR code on the official event poster. On-site registration will also be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the event.

All participants will receive a commemorative gift and have the opportunity to enter a prize draw.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Dalbit Madang, Gwangalli Beach (in front of Homers Hotel)

Admission: Free

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Haps Staff
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