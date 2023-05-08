2030 Busan World Expo Promoted at the 834th Hamburg Port Festival

For three days from May 5th to 7th, Busan promoted its bid to host the 2030 Busan World Expo at the 834th Hamburg Port Festival in Germany, the world’s largest port festival.

The city operated the 2030 Busan Expo Publicity Hall, which featured various participatory contents at the 2023 Korea-Busan Festival event directly hosted by the city in connection with the Opening Festival.

The PR Hall offered various activities such as OX quizzes, roulette games, commemorative photos with 2030 Busan World Expo logo stickers, social network service events, and lottery games to show visitors from around the world the charm of Busan and gain support for the World Expo and the city.

Moreover, using a cubic-shaped digital information display (DID) monitor, the vision of the 2030 Busan World Expo and the candidate site, the North Port, was introduced, and various promotional videos containing Korea’s aspirations and the charm of Busan were displayed.

At the opening ceremony of the Hamburg Port Festival on May 5th, Busan publicized the street with ‘Boogi’ wearing a shoulder belt to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo and announced Busan as the candidate site for the 2030 Busan World Expo. Hand flags for the 2030 Busan World Expo were distributed to local residents and visitors on the street to create a national consensus on the attraction.

The city made full use of various facilities at the venue, such as the Rickmer Rickmers Line and the railing in front of the VIP lounge, to inform people about the 2030 Busan World Expo and carry out publicity activities throughout the venue.

With more than 1 million visitors attending the event after all entry restrictions related to COVID-19 were lifted and full-scale travel to Europe was allowed, the city was able to effectively promote the 2030 Busan World Expo and Busan.

Hamburg, Germany’s largest port city and second-largest city, has many ties with Busan, which has the world’s second-largest transshipment port and the world’s seventh-largest container port.

In addition to promoting the 2030 Busan World Expo, the 2023 Korea-Busan Festival also featured K-POP, a Kukkiwon Taekwondo performance, a B(Food)-Busan promotion event, and an exhibition of excellent small and medium-sized businesses in Busan.