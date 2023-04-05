2030 Busan World Expo Publicity Video Center Opens

The city of Busan will use some of the space in the North Port Redevelopment Promotion Center on the 5th floor of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal to create the “2030 Busan World Expo Promotional Video Hall” and open it according to the visit schedule of the International Exposition Organization (BIE) on-site inspection team.

In the promotional video hall, you can experience the symbolic meaning of the North Port, which contains the process of Busan’s modernization, in three dimensions, and at the same time, you can immediately check the differentiated advantages of Busan and the North Port as a candidate site for the 2030 World Expo.

Upon entering the cinema, you can first see visual information through a diorama that embodies the image of the future Busan World Expo 2030 site.

Afterward, visitors will be guided to the North Port in 2030 through interactive mapping technology in which diorama and video interact. The main screen on which images are projected is a large screen measuring 6.6m (L) x 2.3m (H), and two high-power, high-resolution beam projectors are used. A 3.3m (L)x2.4m (H) diorama embodying the exhibition site was produced using a 3D printer.

To support the Busan World Expo 2030 attraction, LG Electronics provided a 55-inch transparent OLED touch signage to the PR video hall so visitors could intuitively watch the 2030 Busan World Expo promotion video.

When the video show mode in the signage is activated through the transparent OLED touch screen incorporating cutting-edge technology, the World Expo logo media art visualizing the wave of people, cooperation, harmony, and innovation is displayed for about 30 to 40 seconds.

Afterward, you can watch an 8-minute video to experience the past and present of the North Port, the geographical advantages of the North Port, the realization of the Busan World Expo 2030, and the future of the North Port in the future.

Additional explanations and Q&A will be provided through interactive videos to enhance the understanding of domestic and foreign guests who want more information. The video will be provided in four languages, Korean, English, Spanish, and French, and will be actively used to promote the Busan World Expo 2030.

After the immersive experience at the cinema, you can go up to the outdoor deck of the Sky Garden at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal and see the North Port right away. The 55-inch outdoor kiosk installed here allows visitors to see the current state of the North Port through a 360-degree virtual reality (VR) screen, and to check the site and facilities to be realized by operating the touch screen.

The 2030 Busan World Expo Promotional Video Hall is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.