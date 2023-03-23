2030 Busan World Expo Hosting Promotion Council of the Food Industry Busan City Branch Holds Opening Ceremony

The 2030 Busan World Expo Promotion Council held its opening ceremony yesterday at 3:30 pm in the Residents’ Hall on the 1st basement floor of Yeonje-gu Office.

The 2030 Busan World Expo Hosting Promotion Council of the Food Industry Busan City Branch is chaired by Kang In-joong, the chairman of the Food Industry Busan City Branch, and 16 district heads and counties participate as members.

In preparation for the on-site inspection by the international exhibition organization scheduled for April 2nd to 7th, it was prepared by the Busan Metropolitan City Branch of the Korea Foodservice Industry Association to create a welcoming atmosphere for all citizens and spread enthusiasm for attracting the event.

Prior to this inauguration ceremony, the restaurant branches in each district and county have been working hard to gather enthusiasm for attracting citizens and spread the atmosphere by holding a self-cleaning contest to pray for kindness, and cleanliness, and attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo in connection with regular general meetings.

Yesterday’s inauguration ceremony not only announces the start of the Promotion Council, which will bring together the capabilities of these 16 district branches, but is also a place to pledge to fully respond to the on-site inspection by the International Exhibition Organization, which is approaching two weeks from now.

The launching ceremony was attended by around 300 people, including Chairman Kang In-joong, members of 16 county and district governors, and food service operators.

With this launch, in the future, the promotion council will distribute the 2030 World Expo Busan attraction stickers, attach them to businesses, and conduct a campaign until the end of this year when the venue is announced.

In order to support the public relations activities of the Promotion Council, the city has provided ‘2030 Busan World Expo Promotional Promotion’ table setting paper made of paper at 3,000 multi-use restaurants such as Gimhae Airport, tourist attractions, and food streets by March 31st. About 10,000 copies will be distributed.

The table setting paper is expected to not only promote the 2030 Busan World Expo to citizens and tourists visiting restaurants, but also enhance the image of Busan as a gastronomic city by welcoming guests.