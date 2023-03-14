‘2030 Expo Studio’ will be held for about four months through June 30 with KidZania Busan, the global number one job experience theme park.

‘2030 Expo Studio’ was prepared to explain the meaning and necessity of hosting the 2030 World Expo in an easy-to-understand way to future generations, who will grow into leading players in 2030, and to provide them with an opportunity to experience it.

When you enter KidZania Busan, you can experience the ‘2030 Expo Studio’, and the experience time is 25 minutes, and up to 6 people can participate at a time. At the experience facility of the ‘2030 Expo Studio’, you can learn more about the 2030 Busan World Expo and make your own promotional posters for the 2030 Busan World Expo as an advertising planner and model.

Upon entering the ‘2030 Expo Studio’, participants will first look at the history of previous world expositions, which were the stage for the appearance of inventions that surprised the world and learn about the status of Busan as Korea’s choice for 2030.

Afterward, they become advertising models and planners, wearing a purple hooded jumper, a symbol of BTS, the public relations ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo, and using various props to plan effective advertising images on their own and create promotional posters.

All courses are conducted in groups of three, and it is expected that participants will naturally experience the job of an advertising planner and increase their understanding of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

In particular, it was designed so that all participants can practice the expo’s oriented values ​​of “Education, Cooperation, and Innovation” in the process of producing the best poster while collaborating with each other to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The city expects that with this studio operation, the consensus on attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo will be extended to the child generation, and it will be possible to show the on-site inspection team more enthusiastic about attracting the Busan International Expo in early April.

KidZania Busan is holding a ‘stamp book event to support the 2030 Busan World Expo’ in commemoration of the opening of the <2030 Expo Studio>. 10 Kidzos are presented whenever each area of ​​’E, X, P, O’ in the stamp book is completed, and various gifts such as a 40% discount coupon for admission are given when all areas are completed.

Publicity activities for the Busan World Expo 2030 targeting visitors and members are also carried out at the same time. The 2030 Busan World Expo promotional image is transmitted to KidZania’s internal monitor, and the 2030 Busan World Expo publicity targeting 150,000 KidZania membership members is developed.

More details about 2030 Expo Studio can be found through the Kidzania mobile app and homepage (www.kidzania.co.kr).