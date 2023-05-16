2,030 Underprivileged Children Participate in 2030 Expo Studio

Busan City and KidZania Busan announced that they had invited 2,030 underprivileged children to participate in the 2030 Expo Studio throughout the month of April.

From March to June, the city and KidZania Busan are operating the 2030 Expo Studio within the KidZania, job-experience theme park at Shinsegae Department Store.

The studio provides the opportunity for children to understand the significance of hosting the World Expo 2030 – as they play roles of ‘advertising planners’ and ‘child ambassadors’, to promote the World Expo Busan.

From April 3rd to 26th, 2,030 children were invited from welfare centers, Dream Start, and local children’s centers to experience the 2030 Expo Studio free of charge.