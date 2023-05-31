20th Busan International Performing Arts Festival Gets Underway Tomorrow

The 20th Busan International Performing Arts Festival opens tomorrow and runs through June 18.

Some 41 works from 11 countries will be presented on stage until the 18th for the competition this year.

The UK, Colombia, Spain, Australia, Italia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Island, Brazil, and Hong Kong are participating in this year’s event.

The opening performance is A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Korea, Sadari Movement Laboratory) on the 9th and 10th while the closing performance from the 16th to the 18th is MAESTRISSIMO (Spain, Yllana Production).

Event Information

Period: June 2-18

Venue:

Indoor Performance (Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Haeundae Cultural Center Haeun Hall, Busan Citizen’s Hall Small Theater, Kyungsung University Concert Hall)

Outdoor Performance (Gwangalli Meeting Square, Millak the Market)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website