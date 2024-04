The ’20th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo’ at Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu from April 12 to 14 to spread urban agriculture culture and promote Green Smart City Busan.

Event Information

Period: April 12 to April 14, 2024

Venue: Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 3 to Gangseo-gu Office Station, then leave by Exit No. 2, or take Bus Nos. 123, 127, 128-1, or 130 and get off at Gangseo-gu Office, which is about a 15 minute walk from the park.