20th Daljip Sargi Event to be Held This Sunday in Haman-gun

Haman-gun will hold the 20th Daljip Sargi event at the Hamancheon Stream in Gaya-eup to pray for safety and a good harvest on February 5th.

The Daljipsargi event is held on the 5th from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm and opens with folk games such as rice cake-making experience and tasting, neolttwigi, yutnori, and jegichagi.

After that, the opening ceremony will be held.

In addition, Daljipsarigi is scheduled to be lit at around 5:50 p.m., and as a celebratory performance, there will be a nongak bandongnori by a pungmul troupe and a Ganggangsullae performance by the Haman Gugak Association.