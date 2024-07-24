20th Hyun In Song Festival to be Held at Songdo Beach in August

The 20th Hyun In Song Festival, Korea’s largest creative song festival, will take place at Songdo Beach in Busan.

The Korea Entertainment and Arts Federation, along with Seo-gu District, announced that the ’20th Hyunin Song Festival’ will be held over two days, starting on the 3rd of next month, at a special stage on Songdo Beach.

This festival honors the late Hyun In, a celebrated ‘national singer from Busan’ who significantly contributed to the Korean music industry.

Since its inception in 2005, the festival has established itself as a prestigious event, providing a platform for new singers while serving as a memorial for Hyun In.

This year’s festival will feature 15 teams competing. The final preliminary round, taking place on the 3rd, will see fierce competition with each team presenting their original songs.

Only five teams will advance to the main stage on the 4th, where they will compete for the grand prize, gold prize, silver prize, bronze prize, and an encouragement prize based on the judges’ on-site evaluations.

The festival will also include performances by renowned trot singers.

On the 3rd, Park Hyun-bin, So Yoo-mi, Bae Geum-seong, and Lia Kim will take the stage.

On the 4th, Park Sang-hyun, the grand prize winner of the 19th Hyun In Music Festival, will perform alongside ‘Trot Queen’ Jang Yoon-jeong and the ‘Trot Prodigy’ brothers Hwang Min-woo and Hwang Min-ho, enhancing the festive atmosphere.