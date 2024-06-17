20th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Has The Most Screenings Ever Submitted

The 20th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF) announced that a total of 2,674 films were submitted to the feature and short film contests, which closed on May 24.

JIMFF organized the contest into three categories: international competition, Korean competition, and local films.

Submissions included films of various genres — feature, short, dramatic, documentary, animation, and experimental films — where music is the central theme.

This year, 2,074 international competition feature and short films and 600 Korean competition feature and short films were submitted.

This marks a significant increase from last year’s 1,969 films, with an additional 705 entries, a 36% rise, setting a new record for the festival. This surge in entries underscores the growing global interest in JIMFF.

Dramatic films led the submissions with 1,430 entries, followed by 483 documentaries, 332 animations, and 429 other films.

Notably, individual submissions in the local contest increased, breaking away from the trend of group submissions. This included a variety of genres such as documentaries and animations, highlighting the revival of independent films.

By continent, Asia/Oceania, Europe, and North America had the most entries. Iran topped the list with 374 films, followed by the United States with 167 films, France with 119 films, Brazil with 80 films, and Egypt/Australia with 29 films each.

JIMFF Programmer Choi Eunyoung expressed gratitude to all who submitted entries, noting the heightened expectations for the festival’s 20th anniversary, reflected in the increased number of submissions. The festival aims to present outstanding works to film music enthusiasts by revitalizing music films and discovering diverse music-based films.

JIMFF selects films for screening through a preliminary review committee, dividing them into international and Korean competitions. The winners are chosen during the festival and announced at the closing ceremony.

The international competition winner will receive a prize of KRW 20,000,000, while the Korean competition winner will receive a total of KRW 15,000,000 (KRW 10,000,000 for a feature film and KRW 5,000,000 for a short film) and a trophy.