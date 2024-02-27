20th Miryang Arirang Marathon Concludes Succesfully

Image: Miryang City
The 20th Miryang Arirang Marathon concluded successfully at the Miryang Sports Complex on the 25th, marking a milestone in its 20-year history.

Certified by the Korea Athletics Federation, the marathon drew a record-high 10,349 participants, including 4,415 half marathoners, 3,979 10km runners, and 1,955 5km participants.

Festivities began with comedian Bae Dong-seong hosting, followed by performances and appearances by notable figures, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the event proceeded smoothly, with participants of all ages completing the course without incident.

Winners were recognized across various categories, with special awards presented to the oldest participants.

The marathon showcased Miryang’s commitment to promoting tourism and community engagement, setting the stage for upcoming events aimed at further highlighting the city’s cultural and sporting offerings.

Winners List

5km Run:

  • Student Division: Jong-jin Kim
  • Women: Violet Mauceri (Ulsan Narwhals)

10km Run:

  • General Division: Hae-hoon Jeong (DRC)
  • Women: Mi-hwa Jeong
  • Youth Division: Hong Su-man
  • Women: Hye-kyung Park (Mafia Run)
  • Senior Division: Jeong-yeol Kim
  • Women: Min-joo Lee

Half Marathon:

  • Men:
    • Under 40s: Jaeyoung Park
    • 40s: Hyunjun Park (RMC Runmarkle)
    • 50s: Minbo Seo
    • 60s: Hyeongrak Kim (Changwon Marathon Club)
  • Women:
    • Under 45s: Jeong Hye-jin (RMC Runmarkle)
    • Over 46s: Jeong Sun-yeon (Running Mate)

Special Awards:

  • Oldest Male Participant: Park Seong-jae (82 years old, Busan)
  • Oldest Female Participant: Kim Young-ja (80 years old, Busan)
