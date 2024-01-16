Image: Gyeongnam province
20th Miryang Arirang Marathon to Take Place February 25

Miryang City will hold the 20th Miryang Arirang Marathon, the first competition in the country, in Miryang on February 25th.

Hosted by Miryang City, hosted by the Miryang City Athletics Federation, and sponsored by Gyeongnam province, various events will also be prepared to commemorate Yeongnamru, which was re-elevated from a treasure to a national treasure after 60 years and returned to the citizens.

The Miryang City Athletics Federation announced that as of January 10, a total of 10,349 people (7,533 men, 2,816 women) had applied, and by event, 4,415 people had applied for the half, 3,979 for the 10km, and 1,955 for the 5km.

Looking at the age of the participants, Seok Jun-sang at 82 years old, who lives in Miryang City, is the oldest male participant, and Kim Young-ja at 80 years old, and who lives in Busan, is the oldest female participant.

To celebrate the opening of the competition and as an event for participants, a fan signing event will be held with Montjuic hero Hwang Young-jo and Miryang city public relations ambassador actor Lee Sang-in.

