20th Sacheon Samcheonpo Port Wild Fish Festival Undergoes Schedule Readjustment

The 20th Sacheon Samcheonpo Port Wild Fish Festival is undergoing schedule adjustments and reductions due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun, the 6th typhoon of the season.

The originally planned four-day ’20th Sacheon City Samcheonpo Port Wild Trout Festival’ scheduled from August 10th to 13th has been modified to a three-day event, now taking place from August 11th to 13th.

The festival’s opening ceremony slated for August 10th has been canceled.

While certain festivities such as celebration performances and singing contests have been suspended due to potential typhoon-related damages, the focus remains on promoting local fish products’ safety and excellence. The event will feature activities like free fish tastings, discounted fish sales, and consumption promotion initiatives.

However, other planned events will proceed as originally intended. Attendees can indulge in an array of gastronomic delights crafted from gizzards, including delectable gizzard sashimi, seasoned gizzards, and grilled gizzards, all available at affordable prices.

Of special note are the additional attractions, including the perennially popular bare-handed trout fishing, fish skin crafts exhibition, special product surprise auctions, bead craft experiences, and trout model making.

A standout feature of this festival, sponsored by Gyeongnam province and Sacheon City and overseen by the Sacheon Jeoneo Festival Promotion Committee, is the debut of summer sunfish delicacies, a first in the nation.

Known for its tender bones and succulent meat, the sunfish promises to captivate the palates of visitors, whether enjoyed as raw fish or skillfully seasoned delicacies.