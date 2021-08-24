21 More Businesses Caught in Latest Special Quarantine Crackdown

The Busan Special Judicial Police Division caught 21 more businesses in their latest special crackdown on illegal businesses that broke quarantine rules from August 10 to 22 in accordance with the 4th stage of social distancing.

In this special crackdown, enforcement teams of around 33 people in 10 groups conducted investigations day and night.

A total of 21 illegal business establishments were found with violations — 12 who broke quarantine rules such as violating the ban of gatherings more than 2 people at night and not wearing masks, 3 illegal entertainment facilities, 1 illegal livestock processing industry, 1 false label of origin, and 4 violations of poor hygeine were identified.

Violations of quarantine rules include a ‘Hold’em Pub’, which was illegally operated by receiving guests through the third emergency exit at night, even though it was a facility subject to an administrative order prohibiting gatherings.

The city of Busan plans to take strong measures against the establishments caught in accordance with its zero-tolerance principle in accordance with the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Act and the Food Sanitation Act.

The city plans to re-extend the special crackdown on illegal business for two weeks until September 5, in order to block the spread of COVID-19 and to raise awareness of illegal businesses.

From July 29th to August 8th, the city also conducted a special crackdown on illegal businesses and found 24 violating establishments.