21st BIPAF to Showcase Popular Italian Works

The Busan International Performing Arts Festival (BIPAF) is set to showcase popular Italian works in its 21st edition, scheduled to open on May 24.

An MOU was signed between BIPAF and the Italian Cultural Center in Korea to commemorate the ‘140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy.’ The agreement involves the invitation of two to three renowned Italian plays to the festival, along with the establishment of master classes.

The joint cooperation program aims to foster cultural exchange by promoting Italian art in Korea and facilitating the exchange of invited works between domestic and international festivals.

BIPAF had previously signed a similar agreement with the Gomanaru International Theater Festival, and now, with the addition of the ‘BIPAF Global Program’ division in collaboration with Italian artist and professor Andrea Paciotto, the festival is expanding its international reach. Selected works from BIPAF may have the opportunity to be invited to the ‘Fabrica Europa Festival’ in Europe, creating a reciprocal exchange platform.

The 21st Busan International Performing Arts Festival is scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 2, promising an enriching experience for theater enthusiasts and artists alike.