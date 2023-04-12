21st Naval Chief of Staff Cup National Yacht Competition Gets Underway

The 21st Navy Chiefs’ Cup National Yachting Competition with Changwon Special City gets underway for 5 days from the 13th to the 17th at the Naval Academy in Jinhae-gu.

This competition is hosted by the Navy and Korea Yacht Association, supervised by Naval Academy and Gyeongnam Yacht Association, and sponsored by Changwon Special City.

The National Yachting Competition for the Chief of Naval Staff will be held in 2023 as well as the national team selection.

Around 300 yachters from all over the country, including elementary/middle/high schools, college/university clubs, and clubs, participate, and powerful racing toward the Taegeuk mark takes place in 11 events, including one- and two-person yachts, windsurfing, and kiteboarding.

On the 14th, an opening ceremony will be held at the Naval Academy in Jinhae-gu, supervised by the Chief of Naval Staff, attended by heads of major organizations and organizations, as well as visitors and soldiers.

The yacht competition begins on the 13th with registration and measurement of players, ending with an awards ceremony on the 17th.

In addition, during this event (14-17), the Naval Academy, the venue of the event, is open every day (10:00-17:00) for visitors, and visitors can use the shuttle bus at the entrance of the military academy to enter without a separate application for entry if they bring their ID.

During the opening period, on the 15th and 16th, various side events such as a kayak experience, cruiser yacht ride, large bubble experience, and face painting are held at the Naval Academy Parade Photo shoots, exhibits of marine sports equipment, experience wearing military uniforms, and stamp tours are also held.

On the 15th, at the Naval Academy, a warship and yacht drawing contest is held for elementary, middle and high school students nationwide, and the winners are awarded certificates and prizes from the Chief of Naval Staff, the Governor of Gyeongsangnam-do, and the Mayor of Changwon.

The results of the screening will be announced on the Naval Academy’s website on Friday, the 21st, and notified individually.