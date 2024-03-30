22 Events to Look Forward to This April in Busan

April brings a lot of activities around the city to get out and enjoy more of what the city has to offer.
Here are 22 events to get you started planning your month of things to do around Busan.
Events in Busan This April
School of Rock the Musical
Date: April 2-14
Location: Dream Theatre
2024 Gungdipangpang Cat Festa Busan
Date: April 5 – 7
Location: BEXCO
Candlelight Concert Series
Date: April 6
Location: Nurimaru
Singer Gain 3 Top 10 National Tour
Date: April 6
Location: BEXCO Auditorium
Lee Mija Concert
Date: April 6 – 7
Location: KBS Hall
SCF Subculture Festival
Date: April 6 – 7
Location: BEXCO
11th Give’N Race
Date: April 7
Location: Haeundae
Kenny G
Date: April 11
Location: BEXCO Auditorium
Busan Annual Market of Art
Date: April 12
Location: BEXCO Auditorium
Busan Urban Agricultural Expo
Date: April 12-14
Location: Daejeo Ecological Park
KNN Wedding Festival
Date: April 12-14
Location: Daejeo Ecological Park
Kakao Games: Game Music Festival
Date: April 13
Location: Busan Cultural Center
Haeundae Bare Foot Festival
Date: April 13
Location: Haeundae Beach
Busan International Boat Show
Date: April 19-21
Location: BEXCO
Kim Bum-soo Concert
Date: April 20
Location: Dream Theatre
Busan Start-up Expo
Date: April 25 – 27
Location: BEXCO
Asia Sailing Festival
Date: April 25 – May 6
Location: Around Suyeong Bay, Haeundae, Fukuoka in Japan
Busan International Short Film Festival
Date: April 25-30
Location: Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater
Korea Representative Festival Expo
Date: April 26 – 28
Location: BEXCO
Korea Pet Expo
Date: April 26 – 28
Location: BEXCO
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival
Date: April 26 – May 12
Location: Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square
France Mets Brass Ensemble
Date: April 30
Location: Busan Cinema Center