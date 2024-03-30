Lifestyle

22 Events to Look Forward to This April in Busan

By Haps Staff

April brings a lot of activities around the city to get out and enjoy more of what the city has to offer.

Here are 22 events to get you started planning your month of things to do around Busan.

Events in Busan This April

School of Rock the Musical

Date: April 2-14

Location: Dream Theatre

2024 Gungdipangpang Cat Festa Busan

Date: April 5 – 7

Location: BEXCO

Candlelight Concert Series

Date: April 6

Location: Nurimaru

Singer Gain 3 Top 10 National Tour

Date: April 6

Location: BEXCO Auditorium

Lee Mija Concert

Date: April 6 – 7

Location: KBS Hall

SCF Subculture Festival

Date: April 6 – 7

Location: BEXCO

11th Give’N Race

Date: April 7

Location: Haeundae

Kenny G

Date: April 11

Location: BEXCO Auditorium

Busan Annual Market of Art

Date: April 12

Location: BEXCO Auditorium

Busan Urban Agricultural Expo

Date: April 12-14

Location: Daejeo Ecological Park

KNN Wedding Festival

Date: April 12-14

Location: Daejeo Ecological Park

Kakao Games: Game Music Festival

Date: April 13

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Haeundae Bare Foot Festival

Date: April 13

Location: Haeundae Beach

Busan International Boat Show

Date: April 19-21

Location: BEXCO

Kim Bum-soo Concert

Date: April 20

Location: Dream Theatre

Busan Start-up Expo

Date: April 25 – 27

Location: BEXCO

Asia Sailing Festival

Date: April 25 – May 6

Location: Around Suyeong Bay, Haeundae, Fukuoka in Japan

Busan International Short Film Festival

Date: April 25-30

Location: Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater

Korea Representative Festival Expo

Date: April 26 – 28

Location: BEXCO

Korea Pet Expo

Date: April 26 – 28

Location: BEXCO

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival

Date: April 26 – May 12

Location: Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square

France Mets Brass Ensemble

Date: April 30

Location: Busan Cinema Center

 

Haps Staff
Haps Staff

