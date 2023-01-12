22 New Urban Forests to be Built in the City This Year

This year, new urban forests will be created in 22 locations in downtown Busan.

The city of Busan plans to invest 5 billion won this year to create nearly 30,000 square meters of urban forest in 22 places, including a sheltered area for hackberry trees in Suyeong-gu.

The project will be carried out in five areas, ranging from planting roadside trees, building flower bed greenbelts, overpasses, and rooftop greening to creating rest areas.

The head of the Environmental Policy Office of Busan City said that the creation of urban forests will provide a comfortable place to rest for citizens and alleviate the urban heat island effect.