Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

22nd Chief of Naval Staff Cup National Yacht Competition to be Held in Changwon

By Haps Staff

The 22nd Chief of Naval Staff Cup National Yacht Competition, held in partnership with Changwon Special City, will occur at Myeongdong Marina and Jinhae Marine Park from May 9 to 13.

Organized by the Gyeongnam Yacht Association with support from Changwon Special City, the event encompasses both the national yacht competition and team selection.

Over 300 athletes from diverse divisions, including elementary/middle/high school and college/general, will participate in 11 disciplines like dinghy yachts and windsurfing, alongside a dog division race. The competition also coincides with the 2024 national team selection.

The opening ceremony on May 10, led by the Chief of Naval Staff, who will inaugurate the event.

Activities such as recruitment promotions, exhibitions, and a drawing contest for students will complement the competition, promising an enriching experience for attendees.

