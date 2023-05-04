Image: Jinju City
22nd Jinju Nongae Festival Postponed Until Saturday

Haps Staff

The 22nd Jinju Nongae Festival will be held on the 6th with a one-day delay as heavy rain is expected today.

The City of Jinju and the Jinju Nongae Festival Festival Committee decided to postpone the Heondarye, Shinwisunhaeng, and Uiambyeolje, which were originally scheduled to be held on the 5th, to be held on the 6th.

Heondarye and Shinwisunhaeng will be held on the 6th at 4:00 p.m. at the Jinju Castle Imjin Daecheop Gyesasunuidan and Uigisa, and Uiam Byeolje at 5:00 p.m. on a special stage in front of the statue of General Kim Si-min.

In addition, the historical musical “Uigi Nongae,” which was scheduled to be performed six times on the 5th to 7th and the 11th to the 13th, was canceled due to safety concerns on the 5th when heavy rain was predicted.

The nongaeje period is from the 5th to the 8th as originally intended.

Among the main events, side events, experience events, and companion events held on the 5th, the Jinjuseong outdoor event will be canceled, and the rest of the event will be held as planned.

