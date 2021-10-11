23 Bottles of The Glen Grant’s New 60th Anniversary Edition Bottle No.88 Set for Korea

The Glen Grant announces The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition, introduced last week at a launch event at the Shanghai St Regis Hotel.

A renowned Scotch whisky brand, Glen Grant’s 60-year anniversary release was created as a tribute to the legendary 60-year career of the distillery’s master distiller, Dennis Malcolm.

The launch event culminated with a live auction of The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition (Bottle No. 88). “88” has a beautiful and rich meaning in Chinese, symbolizing good luck and fortune, “There are only two bottles in the world as being officially approved auction products, and the significance and value of bottle No. 88 in this auction are extraordinary.” The auctioneer’s introduction was actively applauded by the guests, and after several rounds of fierce bidding, the hammer finally fell at a high price of 380,000 RMB (approximately 70,104,340 KRW).

The highest vintage official bottling ever for the 181-year-old brand, this week’s auction sale marks the highest price ever paid for a bottle in the region for the Campari Group portfolio. The success of the auction is a testament to the guests’ recognition of The Glen Grant brand and the continued popularity of high vintage whisky in China.

Excellency with years of dedication

The Glen Grant The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition is an extremely rare and precious liquid, a luxurious expression that can only be achieved with years of time and dedication. The spirit has been aged for 60 years, selected from the rare Oloroso Sherry barrel No. 5040 filled on October 24, 1960; bottled at 52.8% ABV and non-chill filtered to retain optimal flavor and aroma.

With a deep chestnut color, the aroma starts with notes of vibrant Seville orange that give way to an unraveling of rich fruits and nuts including apricot, peaches, raisins, pecan nuts, and a hint of cigar smoke. Rich and fruity in taste with a beautiful balance of dark chocolate layered with treacle toffee, the taste has elements of a liquid fruit cake, finished with long, lingering flavors of figs, dates, liquorice, and a slight hint of smoke.

This edition is limited to 360 bottles worldwide, each marked with a bespoke number. Every one of the 360 decanters has been made from hand-blown crystal glass, designed by world-renowned Glencairn Studio, and is based on the design of the distillery’s unique tall slender pot stills. Nestled in an elegant presentation case crafted from sustainable walnut, the decanter itself requires over 15 hours of expert craftsmanship for each creation, encompassing intricate details which symbolize the unique aromas of The Glen Grant. Each presentation case has the Master Distiller’s signature engraved within it and includes a Certificate of Authenticity, signed personally by Dennis Malcolm.

“The Glen Grant The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition is a 60 years old single malt scotch whisky that pays tribute to one of the longest standing master distillers in Scotland and a globally recognized Scotch Whisky craftsman, Dennis Malcolm. This extremely rare and unique liquid is the hallmark of Dennis Malcolm’s career and a once-in-a-lifetime experience available to just 360 discerning whisky connoisseurs globally, many of them residing here in the Asia Pacific region,” says Matteo Fantacchiotti, Managing Director Asia Pacific, Campari Group.

60 years of whisky craftsmanship

The Glen Grant Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition harnesses The Glen Grant’s long, rich history and expertise of Dennis Malcolm, this expression marks an exciting new chapter for The Glen Grant, showcasing the incredible six-decade career of the Master Distiller on the world’s stage.

Born at The Glen Grant distillery in 1946, few in the worldwide spirits industry share the whisky-industry lineage of Dennis Malcolm. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather before him, he got his start at age 15 as apprentice cooper and later, as a manager supervising the growing company’s nine distilleries. In his current role as Master Distiller, Dennis has been an integral part of the brand and its history, maintaining the malt’s distinctive character, all the while innovating and growing the range of award-winning expressions.

Malcolm’s careful craftsmanship and attention to detail in crafting The Glen Grant’s single malt scotch whiskies has received worldwide acclaim, including recognition for his service by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, when he was named as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Dennis was inducted into the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame in 2014 and in 2015, he received the first-ever Spirit of Speyside award for his achievements in the industry. Dennis also went on to receive the Whisky Advocate Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and was honored with the International Wine and Spirits Competition’s Outstanding Achievement in the Scotch Whisky Industry Award the same year.

Reflecting on his diamond anniversary, Malcolm remarks, “It’s never been a job to me, it’s been a way of life. I don’t like my actual birthday – that makes me a year older. But I like my milestones with Glen Grant because it’s a year longer than I’m here. I can keep doing what I was destined to do.”

“The Glen Grant 60 year old Edition is the pinnacle of Campari Group Rare portfolio, which comprises the Company’s super-premium and above offering,” adds Fantacchiotti, “And it is the first of many exciting initiatives and experiences we will be delivering across a beautiful collection of brands that includes Single Malt Scotch, Cognac, Rum, Bourbon and Champagne.”

Following the auction launch event, The Glen Grant Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition will be available from November 2021 across select markets in Asia.