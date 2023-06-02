23-Year-Old Female Arrested On Suspected Murder Charges

23-year-old Jeong Yu-jung has been arrested on suspicion of committing a murder in the victim’s house in Geumjeong District.

The incident occurred on May 26th, when Jeong took a taxi after committing the murder of a woman around her age and disposed of the victim’s body parts in a suitcase – near the Nakdong River in Yangsan.

The crime came to light when a taxi driver reported Jeong throwing out a blood-stained suitcase in the forest.

Initially, Jeong claimed that the crime was an accidental act during an argument, but later confessed that she did it because she wanted to experience killing.

Upon examining Jeong’s mobile phone, the police discovered search records for “criminal investigation programs” and information on murder on the internet.