Gijang-gun will host this year’s Gijang Anchovy Festival at Daebyeon port area for three days starting from today.

The annual festival serves not only an opportunity to show off high-quality fish, but also as a time to participate in exciting experiential events.

Visitors may experience various activities, including harvesting seaweed, cleaning fresh-caught anchovies and more.

The festival will also include a song festival, performances by famous singers, a water boat show and fireworks.

Event Information

Date: May 20 – May 22, 2022

Location: Daebyeon Port

How to get there: Haeundae Station (Metro line 2), exit 7. Take bus 181 and get off at the Daebyeonhang Port entrance (대변항 입구).