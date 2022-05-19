Events

Gijang Anchovy Festival

Haps Staff

Gijang-gun will host this year’s Gijang Anchovy Festival at Daebyeon port area for three days starting from today.

The annual festival serves not only an opportunity to show off high-quality fish, but also as a time to participate in exciting experiential events.

Visitors may experience various activities, including harvesting seaweed, cleaning fresh-caught anchovies and more.

The festival will also include a song festival, performances by famous singers, a water boat show and fireworks.

Event Information

Date: May 20 – May 22, 2022

Location: Daebyeon Port

How to get there: Haeundae Station (Metro line 2), exit 7. Take bus 181 and get off at the Daebyeonhang Port entrance (대변항 입구).

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
17.4 ° C
17.4 °
17.4 °
58 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 